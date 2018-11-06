In the past few years there have been several editorials and news releases about the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Idaho Nuclear Laboratory (INL) concerning the treatment of nuclear waste and future plans for the INL. The Middle Snake Regional Water Resource Commission, representing the counties of Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Twin Falls, has been paying close attention.
This commission is charged with the protection of our water resources, including both water quality and quantity. Many water quality and quantity problems in this region can and have been solved by our working with various agencies and our legislators, but the situation at the INL is different. It seems we hear only what they want us to hear. Most don’t realize that the biggest threat to our region’s water resources is the 900,000 gallons of highly radioactive liquid waste stored at the INL site. Our understanding of the 1995 agreement between the state of Idaho and the DOE seemed in conflict with several op-eds in the Times-News, so we we requested, and were granted, a meeting with Attorney General Wasden.
We posed three questions to the attorney general as they relate to the agreement. The questions concerned the processing and removal of the liquid and transuranic waste, shipments of waste to and from the INL, and the proposed experimental modular nuclear reactors. Under the agreement the liquid waste must be removed by 2035 and transuranic waste by 2018. The DOE has missed the date for transuranic waste and for that reason the attorney general stopped a shipment of waste material for study at the INL. He told us that he will allow the shipment of waste material when the DOE comes back into, what he believes to be, substantial compliance.
The only restriction on transportation to the site is that waste received for repackaging must be processed within six months and shipped out within another six months. He agreed with our commission that the biggest threat to our water is the stored liquid waste. He said this waste is highly contaminated and is being stored in three 300,000 gallon single wall stainless steel tanks that are 60 years old. When asked if there was any contingency plan if the tanks fail, he smiled and said they have one 300,000 gallon tank as a backup. He also said the liquid waste at INL differs from that being stored at Hanford, so the DOE built a separate facility at the INL and that the Idaho waste is too hazardous to move. Finally, on the subject of modular reactors being placed in Idaho for a Utah power company, he said this would be allowed under the agreement. The only thing covered by the agreement would be the disposition of the spent fuel from the reactors.
This commission will continue to closely watch the waste situation at the INL and hope that our state elected officials continue to hold the DOE to the 1995 agreement as the attorney general did. The future of the Magic Valley may depend on it
