Reader Comment: Twin Falls should be smoke free

As we’ve seen over the past several months, our economy is directly tied to the health of our community. When our individual health is at risk, so are our businesses, our economic stability, and the resilience of our neighborhoods. With the state coming back to life, we must take the steps to ensure we are protecting people’s health and our economy. That is why it is critical to support a comprehensive smoke free ordinance for Twin Falls.

Going smoke free saves both lives and money. In communities that have prohibited smoking in public spaces, there have been decreased health emergencies, like ambulance calls, emergency room visits and treatment for events like heart attacks. We’ve also seen decreased deaths from lung and heart diseases, and the costs of treating these diseases.

In Idaho, every household pays approximately $900 each year in state and federal taxes for tobacco related government expenses. Annual health care costs related to smoking in Idaho totals $508 million annually, while causing approximately $434 million in productivity losses. Meanwhile, the tobacco industry spends $44 million in marketing its harmful products in Idaho every year.