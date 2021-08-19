Reader Comment: Twin Falls Doctor Answers COVID-19 Questions

Several friends and patients have asked me questions about the current COVID situation, so I’m answering the most frequent ones here, publicly.

1) Yes, the current state of COVID in both the country and Twin Falls, Idaho, is bad. The hospital is filling up. We are seeing more in the clinic. My friends who work in the hospital are more tired.

2) The people getting sick are largely unvaccinated people. (95% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated). Your risk of getting COVID in Twin Falls right now if you are unvaccinated is huge, especially if you are out and about.

3) Yes, people who have been vaccinated can get COVID. It’s possible. And it happens. But EXTREMELY unlikely. If you are unvaccinated, your risk is very likely at this point.

4) The vaccines are safe. The risk of something dangerous happening to you after you get the vaccine is extremely tiny. COVID is much, much, MUCH more dangerous. And more unpleasant.