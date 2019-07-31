Recently I took the time to make a thorough tour through our jail. I entered and inspected cell blocks and talked to inmates about the issues they most wanted to talk about. From their point of view, overcrowding is the number-one issue they wanted to talk about, followed by their perception of the amount of food they receive daily, even mattresses being uncomfortable.
The number of inmates stuffed into this facility is overwhelming. The tension in the cell blocks is stifling. We have beds everywhere — on the floors, packed into the cells, lining the walls. They are living in cramped conditions and cannot see things getting better anytime soon. Most have no way of getting out and resign themselves to make the best of it. These conditions are causing the inmates to be short-tempered and act out aggressively.
Twin Falls County has grown at a rate no one could have expected 30 years ago. The population of our county has increased by more than 35,000 people since the jail was built in 1989 yet we are still trying to maintain a facility that has been grossly overpopulated from what was originally intended. With growth comes more crime and more inmates.
I was in law enforcement when this facility was built and have seen firsthand as it has out lived its usefulness. I can say, without reservation, it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt be it a deputy or inmate. When that happens it will be a whole new problem involving lawsuits or worse. The only way to solve this problem is expansion. The jail has to expand as well as the courts. There is no other alternative. Clearly, those in jail need to be there so it’s not a question of releasing inmates to make room. As history has shown, many who have been released due to overcrowding reoffend. They are where they belong and it is up to us make the best of a very bad situation.
Aside from the overcrowding being insanely expensive, trying to find beds in other jails to house the inmates is taking a toll on our staff. I cannot say enough about the professionalism displayed daily from a group of deputies that deal with the level of tension they deal with every time they go to work. They are dealing with extremely unsafe conditions in a place that is a ticking time bomb ready to explode. We are currently understaffed and it is going to get worse before it gets better. The deputies that are looking elsewhere for employment are doing so for self-preservation & I don’t blame them a bit. The time has come to correct the problem. It’s no longer an issue that should be addressed sooner or later, it’s one that must be addressed now.
