Reader Comment: Trust Idaho Parents When It Comes to Education

Education leaders in Idaho and around the country should trust parents, not treat them with dismissiveness or anger when they’re passionate about their child’s school environment.

Too many parents’ experience of education today is one of stress or economic hardship. In recent months, we have seen how school meetings have become political flashpoints, as families show their frustration over school closures and the problems they’ve caused for parents and students alike. The answer lies in respecting parents, and we can do this by shifting education to a model that empowers and trusts families to make the best school choices for them.

The organization I head, the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families, represents parents and guardians of the approximately 3,200 students attending Idaho’s 16 public charter schools. Every week I work with moms and dads who are passionate and emotionally invested in their children’s education. In the charter model, these families have found a school choice that respects their involvement in and feedback about their child’s education— and that’s something all school sectors can learn from.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, public charter schools originated more than three decades ago, and are currently authorized in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Charters receive public funding, but have more flexibility than traditional public schools. In exchange, the organization that charters a school—which could be a group of parents, a university, or a school board—holds the institution accountable for its outcomes.

During the pandemic, Idaho charter schools rose up to provide solutions for the education crisis, consistent with our student-driven mission. We worked to enroll more students, while still keeping family advising and teaching quality at high levels. Some online charter schools even exceeded outdated and constrictive enrollment caps imposed by the state, choosing to violate an arbitrary rule rather than to turn down desperate families who had no other viable options while traditional schools remained closed.

Our successful response to COVID-19 flowed from the fact that, as charter institutions, we trust parents and seek to be always tuned in to their needs. Indeed, we depend on parents for survival—if enough parents didn’t choose us, we would no longer exist.

Parents are kids’ first educators; they care personally and passionately about their child’s future. Through my work in charter education, I know that the charter model is built on trusting parents and bringing value to our families. I also believe that parents who take the time to make a choice on behalf of their students—no matter what that choice may be—motivate the educational system to improve, to the benefit of us all.

Besides charter schools, Idaho families’ school choices currently include public school open enrollment, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

The more that parents, as opposed to bureaucrats, make the decision about where their child learns, the better off Idaho children will be.

Indeed, the heated discussions nationwide and the witness of families I work with here in Idaho show that parents are wanting more flexibility and trust from the educators they partner with. We can offer this. We could give families more realistic enrollment caps, more equitable funding of public charter schools, and more scholarship opportunities for at-risk kids who need non-public options to thrive.

This School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) celebrates the power of engaged learning. We should trust parents, the people most passionate about their children’s education, by giving them clear information about their choices, so they can pick the best environment for their students. I encourage you to use this Week to learn about charter schools and all opportunities in Idaho, so that together we can work toward an education future where every parent has access to and knowledge about school choice.

Tom LeClaire is President of the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families.

