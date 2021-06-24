Reader Comment: Trump — America's Liar in Chief

I have been slow to post these thoughts because many of my fellow Idahoans and many of my coreligionists will take offense, but I have never let controversy get in the way before, so here goes.

President Donald Trump is the most controversial man to ever occupy the White House. Many admire the way he bullies women, minorities, the handicapped and others who dare to criticize him. Others love the way he attacks immigrants. They believe our nation has too many strange-looking people already and we should close our borders. Still others admire his way of dealing with our allies and agree with his assessment that they are getting a free ride. While all of these issues are hotly debated, there is one practice Mr. Trump has engaged in that all should find discomforting; his complete and total disregard of the truth.

While all Presidents have probably distorted the truth or outright lied, none have come close to the level Donald Trump has achieved. In fact Mr. Trump has told more lies than ALL of our former presidents combined. According to several sources, Trump told more than 30,000 lies during his four years in office.

I would think that this should give even his most dedicated follower heartburn. And now his latest falsehood is that he won the 2020 election.