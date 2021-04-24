Reader Comment: Trucking safety this summer

For those operating automobiles this summer, be mindful of safely sharing the road with commercial trucks. These simple suggestions should be followed: 1) Buckle up. While a seat belt cannot prevent a collision, it can save a life. 2) Slow Down. The likelihood of a crash nearly triples when a vehicle is driving faster than surrounding traffic. 3) Do not drive impaired or distracted. Driving is a privilege, not a right. Safe roadways require attentive and sober drivers so stay away from alcohol and put down your phones when behind the wheel. 4) Be aware of truck blind spots. In good times and bad, trucks keep on delivering. Automobile drivers can help make trips easier by avoiding a truck’s blind spots. If you do need to pass a truck, do so on the left side where the blind spots are smaller. 5) Do not cut in front of large trucks. Remember trucks are heavier and take longer to make a complete stop. A fully loaded tractor-trailer can take the length of a football field plus both end zones to make a complete stop. 6) Do not tailgate. Be aware of the vehicle in front of you and leave extra room between you and said vehicle.