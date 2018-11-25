Flying from the Great Potato to the Big Apple takes about four and a half hours, nonstop. In an attempt to go greener and use less carbon, I decided to fly one way, Idaho to New York, and take the train back. I’d read a New York Times article that said one round-trip flight between California and New York generates 20 percent of the greenhouse gases your car emits over an entire year. So, in terms of keeping carbon emissions low, driving definitely beats flying. Or does it?
What if the plane you’re flying on is packed with people? How does that compare to driving across country alone? Wouldn’t your carbon debt be greater driving your car solo as opposed to flying and sharing “the carbon load” with the 200 or so passengers on board with you? And how does the carbon math work if you decide to drive a hybrid car that uses less carbon, like a Prius across country? And let’s not forget the Times article made their comparison between California and New York. Idaho is not California (for which I am eternally grateful) and has fewer fly miles to New York.
If I was a little confused about taking a car versus flying to New York, I felt completely justified in taking the train back home. After all, rail transportation accounts for only 2% of total transportation greenhouse gases. I could rest easy riding the rails—and I did. I took numerous naps in my deluxe sleeper, lulled by the gentle rocking of the train on the tracks. Due to the research I’d done I knew taking the train meant my carbon shoe was a modest size 2 instead of a clown flipper size 14. My conscious was clear and I was relaxed until our train slowed down coming into the Philadelphia rail yard. Then I blinked my eyelids open and gazed out my train window to see dozens of CSX rail cars loaded with coal.
The thing about taking a train is that you share tracks and rail yards with other trains, especially freight trains. Seventy percent of coal is moved by freight trains. For some reason, pure black carbon in the form of coal is much more threatening to me than nebulous greenhouse gases, and coal seemed to be everywhere. Our train passed one coal car after another in Pittsburg, Chicago, Omaha, Denver, and Salt Lake. I finally stopped seeing coal cars when the train dropped me off in the middle of the night at a lonely passenger shelter in Elko, Nevada.
The good news is, there really are ways to travel greener. If you want to fly, there are airlines that use biofuels or offer carbon credits you can purchase to support green initiatives. And the more people you take on your road trip, the better in terms of carbon load per person. Of course, nothing beats traveling by foot or bike, unless of course you want to go to New York. Then you’ll have to get creative.
