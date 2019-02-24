As we all know, Twin Falls city and county are growing rapidly in population and economic activity. This growth has put pressure on many parts of the local infrastructure, including schools, criminal justice facilities and city services including fire protection. Additionally, a number of civic projects have been advanced as wanted amenities, such as a civic events center and a recreation center.
All of these proposals are being advanced by supporters who know the benefits each would bring to the community. Twin Falls is a great place to live and work. Since each proposal would require public bonding and debt, each would impact local property taxes. It is that cost which this article is intended to provide.
Although each of these proposals has significant benefits, in order to assess the cost of each, we have provided a cumulative effects table of what the proposed projects would mean to county and city taxpayers. This information comes from the Twin Falls County Assessor’s office and is based on several assumptions, which if different, would affect the calculations. Statements which say how much a proposal would raise taxes monthly on a certain taxable amount don’t provide all the information we believe the community should have when considering the proposals, both individually and collectively.
The information shows that if all the proposals were to be approved by the voters, the average additional tax to Twin Falls homeowners would be about a 28 percent increase on a base amount average tax of $1,724 annually. The proposed bonded indebtedness would add an additional $485 per year to that tax for a taxable property of $191,000 ($100,000 homeowner exemption, deducted from total, leaving $91, 275 as the taxable valuation.)
If a home is worth, say, $291,000 in value, the average tax now is currently about $3,448 (2X $1,724.) The proposed total taxes would add an additional $970 to that annual tax bill, for the length of the bonds, which we have assumed are for 25 years. A shorter bond period would raise the tax even more.
These estimated taxes may well be low, as they do not include the annual 3 percent increase in county and city budgets, nor do they include potential increases in taxes beyond 3 percent due to continuing rising appraised values. Many area residents have experienced valuation increases this past year in excess of 15 percent on homes and businesses. Continued increases in valuations are thus likely even without increases in rates. Nor do the estimates include a proposal to raise local sales taxes on local residents, which are proposed at 1 or 2 cents above the current 6 cent sales tax on many items. A one-cent increase would be an increase of 16.6 percent, 2-cent increase would mean a 33.3 percent increase on many purchased goods. Nor do the estimates include any increased maintenance or staffing costs for the newly-constructed facilities, which usually rise proportionally.
The total costs of the project are in current estimated dollars as put forward by the various proponents as reported in the Times-News and in various civic presentations. Those estimates do not include any increases in construction costs or in bonding rates, nor do they include any potential reductions due to ending of some bonds, as with schools.
The actual timing of levies is unknown for the Twin Falls schools, as are all other levies referred to herein. In the case of Twin Falls schools, some current bond levies may have ended by the time any new schools are needed; if so, those changes would reduce the tax calculations. Revisions to the estimates could also mean an increase in estimates if the construction costs are higher than noted here, as is sometimes the case. It has been suggested that the school’s portion of the potential increase not be included in estimates, as there is no school construction levy currently on the ballot. But the same can be said of all the other proposals. None are officially on any ballot, yet all have been discussed openly in the community. The tax increase in other Twin Falls county communities would vary too, as they have their own current levy rates and often separate school districts have their own individual needs. The estimates provided are just for Twin Falls homeowners within the Twin Falls School District.
As noted, we do not offer any opinions here as to the need or merit of any or all of the various proposals. Twin Falls is growing nicely with much economic activity throughout the county. This economic prosperity is something our ancestors could not have imagined.
Since each proposal listed below is from a separate taxing authority, there is no formal prioritization of which, if any, should be “top of mind’ and “top of investment need.” Each proposal has its own merits and potential tax impacts. Perhaps an informal group of citizens, cognizant of the total impact of such proposals on area taxes, could meet and discuss the proposals to see if a prioritization of needs is possible. The new City Club of Twin Falls format could be a useful forum for such a discussion.
We offer this information with the intent of having the community fully informed as to the potential tax costs of the various proposals listed. Neither of us has any interest on any of the proposals except as ordinary citizens interested in the good of the community and cognizant of the level of taxes these proposals would mean. It is up to citizens to decide how they would vote.
It is well known that property taxes, particularly those of large magnitude, have many consequences in communities. People decide where to live and what businesses to establish based on many factors, of which local taxes is only a part. In an effort to provide additional transparency the Idaho Legislature in 2018 passed HB 626 (Idaho Code 34-439) which requires bond proposals to state on the ballot additional information as to the costs. This is a good step toward transparency of the costs of government infrastructure, which we support. It is this transparency which prompts us to provide the potential tax information here.
