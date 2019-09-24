Residents of Magic Valley, do you like clean, unpolluted drinking water? Finally, somebody gets it. Colin Tiernan and Randy Stapilus revealed parts of the Idaho Conservation League report and other information on what’s happening to our eastern Snake Plain Aquifer because of all the dairy cows. The aquifer is Magic Valley’s primary source of drinking water for approximately 300,00 people.
The Times-News articles informed us that there are about 417,000 dairy cows in the Magic Valley. Each cow releases about 120 pounds of manure each day. That adds up to 50.04 million pounds — 25,020 tons — every day. That means 18.2646 billion pounds — 9.1323 million tons — per year. Also I’m wondering how much water all of those cows drink and how much urine seeps into the aquifer?
These cows are putting our water supply at risk for phosphorus and nitrate pollution. It was scary to read that not only adult’s health could suffer but, more importantly, the children — especially infants, possibly leading to blue baby syndrome. Even fish could be gasping for oxygen with altered phosphorus in the water.
As is easy to see, the basic reason for our serious water problem is TOO MANY COWS (dairies) have been allowed in the Magic Valley! Tiernan reported a 400 percent increase since 1980. California enacted more needed regulations so many dairies moved to good old Idaho. Now much more waste is produced than the demand for fertilizer for the farmer’s crops.
Any solutions to take care of this situation do not completely work, according to the ICL, since they don’t eliminate the nitrates. Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association, stated that the new regulations we have NOW are costing the dairies more MONEY and are overly BURDENSOME. California dairymen no doubt said this too.
Why were too many dairies allowed to move here? In my opinion, it’s all about the MONEY. Chobani saw a good thing, plus the cheese factories, which have both been great for the economy. I realize it has also made more jobs for people, but at what COST to our HEALTH?
It’s probably too late to remedy this enormous problem since our leaders don’t seem to have a “backbone” and think only about the money the cities, county, and state make rather than the health of the people in Magic Valley. It is imperative that we at least have a moratorium and not allow ANY MORE dairies in Magic Valley.
If our Congressmen and County Commissioners do not do the right thing NOW, I can just hear the dialogue of grandparents telling their grandchildren about the “olden days”. “Once upon a time, Magic Valley was truly magic. The people had sparkling clean water to drink and swim in, plus edible fish to catch and eat. We could sit on the porch in the summertime without smelling the stench of cow manure. Idaho seemed like Heaven.”
Mr. Stapilus closed by saying. “This is one of those situations where the people of a region decide what they are about, and what they plan to leave behind.”
City of Twin Falls will need a new water treatment facility to remove these contaminants. It'll only cost $120 million for a new treatment facility.
