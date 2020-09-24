Reader Comment: Together, Idaho and President Trump are taking action to support small business

And our work isn’t done. My Zero-Based Regulation plan earlier this year ensures Idaho regulations remain streamlined and simple moving forward.

All these steps prevent small businesses from wasting time and money on compliance costs, enabling more resources to go toward innovation and creating jobs.

I was pleased to join President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House this summer to continue our shared push for regulatory reform to support small businesses.

In Idaho’s response to the pandemic, we’ve also been in lockstep with the President.

From contact tracing to expansion of testing to our Idaho Rebounds plan, we have followed the President’s guidance and leadership and implemented response measures that have protected lives and put Idaho in a leading economic position amid the global pandemic.

Idaho also has benefitted from close and regular communication with the Trump Administration as we navigate the best ways to allocate our federal coronavirus relief dollars to respond to the pandemic and accelerate a strong economic rebound.