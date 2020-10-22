Reader Comment: To the fabulous souls at TFSD who have kept the ball rolling

Our Covid numbers in the schools seem to be relatively low, so it would make sense that we should keep the kids in schools with masks on because it is working. Because we are doing something right.

Why put our children’s well-being at risk in order to achieve possible health as a byproduct of missing school?

A study by Wisconsin University found that students whose schooling and after school sports were curtailed by Covid-19 discovered that depression increased by 50%. How telling that these children need the sociality of school and peers!

I am in the fortunate position of being a stay at home mother. Last spring, I was the puppet in a horrible ruse. The teachers told me what to say and do and I had to preach to my little audience. I wasn’t even my own puppet master. Teachers didn’t update grades quick enough, there was often a lag in their response times to my kids (with the exception of a few). I’m not calling them out, I know how much they care and hard they worked. Another thing was I didn’t know how to do the common core math. Keeping morale up and working with kids’ budding computer addictions was absolutely trying.

What is the recourse for a single parent or working parents who are trying to keep the ball rolling? Do we get to give up on our kids?