I walked into a store right after the Fourth of July and was greeted with rows and rows of school supplies.
My first thought: “Wow. This seems a little early!” My second thought: “Yippee!”
Even without the school supply lists for my kids in hand, I took a few moments to wander through the section, looking at pens, markers, index cards, notebooks and the like.
While I was at the store, I also ran into a teacher friend who was with her kids. Her oldest told me about finally being able to ride his “big boy, two-wheeled” bike.
“The hardest part was just getting started,” he said.
As I finished shopping, I kept hearing that phrase in my head — “The hardest part was just getting started.” Isn’t that so true with so many things in our lives?
I have three children who will all be in “foundational” grades this year. I want them to start out the school year prepared and ready.
In light of that, I went to healthychildren.org to find some back-to-school tips. Healthychildren.org is run by the American Academy of Pediatrics and is a great site that features topics broken down by “ages and stages,” resources, health and safety information and more.
Here are some top takeaways:
Keeping your child healthy
Eating during the school day
- Studies show that children who eat a nutritious breakfast function better. This includes a breakfast with some protein. If breakfast at home is a hardship, don’t forget that many schools provide a free/reduced price breakfast. Check for this option at your children’s school as well as what time your kids can arrive at school for breakfast so they aren’t late for their class.
- Most schools send home a lunch menu each month. Look over the menu, and plan ahead to pack lunches on the days that your child doesn’t seem excited about the school-provided options. Then, work together to prepare the lunches.
- A 12-ounce soft drink contains about 10 teaspoons of sugar. Drinking one can of soda per day will increase a child’s risk of obesity by 60 percent. Dentists also don’t like the harm that soda usually inflicts on teeth. If your child drinks soda, look to replace this drink with water or white milk.
Develop a sleep routine
- Set a consistent bedtime for your child, and stick with it every night.
- Have your child turn off electronic devices well before bedtime (at least one hour before).
- Poor sleep is associated with lower academic achievement. Younger children (up to the age of 12 years old) need 10 to 12 hours of sleep each night and adolescents need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night.
- Evaluate whether your child is getting enough sleep and what you can do to help provide a good sleep schedule and calming pre-bedtime routines.
Keeping your child happy:
Develop other routines
- I’m a big advocate for following routines with my kids, especially in the mornings. Mornings had been a big source of stress in my home until we all worked to establish routines, not just at bedtime, but also in the mornings.
- Get the backpacks ready to go the night before, including all homework and any papers that need to be signed and returned to school. If packing a school lunch, have the items prepared and ready to pack. Set out school clothes the night before. (Let your children help with the clothing choices.) Reducing morning stress often results in happier children who are ready to go to school.
Find an out-of-school interest for your child
- I know this is a back-to-school article, but it is also important to find an activity or interest outside of school for your child.
- There are clubs, sports, local recreation programs and music/dance lessons in this area that you can do a little research on to find good options for your children. Ask other parents what activities their children are involved in. Whatever you choose doesn’t have to be expensive and doesn’t need to stress the schedule, but children need to have out-of-school interests that they can be successful at to help enrich their minds, hearts and bodies.
- This also will help with making new friends with common interests and building their self-esteem. It is one of our go-to tools to help with bullying. Some of the happiest children I see in clinic are not only good students, but also have other interests outside of school. (And, I love looking at a kiddo through a different lens when he or she tells me about piano recitals, karate belts, chess club tournaments or basketball games.)
Keeping your child safe:
Protect your child from bullying
- Bullying or cyberbullying is when one child picks on another child repeatedly. It can be physical, verbal or social and can happen in school and in after-school settings.
- Teach your child to be comfortable with when and how to ask you or another trusted adult for help. Your child doesn’t want to upset you and may not want to tell you if they are the victim of bullying. Ask your children about their days and ask questions about their friends and their classmates. Volunteer in your children’s classrooms to watch social interactions. Recognize the serious nature of bullying and the effects on a child. Be aware of differences in a child’s normal behavior that could indicate bullying (school avoidance, more emotional, not interested in things that have been fun for them).
- Monitor your children’s social-media and texting interactions. You should have full access to your child’s social media. Have your children put their phones or tablets up and away about one hour before bed in a centrally located area (not in their rooms). Don’t let your children (especially teenagers) be unmonitored with electronic devices at night.
- If you find that your child is the bully, don’t play down his or her behavior or the effects of bullying on their peers. Your child should know that bullying is NEVER OK. Be open to suggestions and solutions with the school principal, teachers and the parents of the children your child has bullied. Love your child and advocate to provide safe relationships for your child and his or her peers.
You likely also have some of your own ideas, too, for how to ensure your children are healthy, happy and safe this school year. Work together as a family to prepare for a positive beginning. The hardest part is just getting started.
