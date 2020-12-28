Reader Comment: This holiday season, give the gift of a brighter future for loved ones

Idaho families experienced many uncertainties and hardships this year. Yet, as we look to 2021 with hope, it’s important to maintain focus on the long-term goals of our families. Here at IDeal, Idaho’s College Savings Program, we’d like to take a moment to offer guidance and encouragement to parents seeking to refocus their children’s educational and economic futures.

College campuses across Idaho and elsewhere have worked to adjust to the pandemic, resulting in a modified experience. What hasn’t changed, however, is the cost of attending public or private universities, community and technical programs, or participating in a registered apprenticeship.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the average total college tuition, including fees and room and board, cost more than $21,900 for in-state, public four-year colleges across the country, according to the College Board’s 2019 Trends in College Pricing report.

These costs add up and can saddle graduates with significant debt. Studies show the average student loan debt in 2019 totaled more than $35,000. In Idaho, the average student loan debt is now almost $27,000.