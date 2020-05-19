Reader Comment: There's only one way to describe this election: Historic

As with all events, planning is the key to success. For example, early in the process, counties, like Canyon, began running into envelope shortages. Much like toilet paper these days, ballot envelopes are difficult to obtain, as other states have also been switching to mail elections. In Ada County, in spite of having ordering twenty thousand more envelopes than the total turnout for any primary in history, we still ran out and had to order more. All of that came after we had already set aside the existing supplies we normally utilize, so that we could get new envelopes, instructions and the like printed with new deadlines and prepaid postage for this unique election. On numerous days over the course of this election, we have mailed more ballots in one day than we typically would in an entire election. Moreover, like so many others, we’re juggling how we process all of those ballots and requests all while maintaining social distance and working to keep all of our dedicated workers safe.