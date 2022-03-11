Reader Comment: The wonder of groundwater

Benjamin Franklin stated, “when the well runs dry, we know the worth of water.” Fortunately for all of Idaho, our forebears recognized the fundamental importance of a sustainable, high quality water supply. The Idaho constitution recognized the value of water when it established the “prior appropriation doctrine” and by all measures, the State has consequently prospered.

Surface and groundwater are interdependent and together they are our lifeblood. By some estimates, Idaho is the third largest user of surface water and fourth largest user of groundwater in the country. Idaho’s abundance of high-quality water and industriousness has allowed the state to become an agricultural juggernaut. We are the nation’s largest producer of potatoes, barley, and rainbow trout for human consumption; the second largest producer of spearmint; and the third largest producer of sugar beets, hop, peppermint, and onions. Although groundwater only accounts for about 22% of our total water use, it provides about 95% of Idahoans’ drinking water and is a significant source of water for many manufacturing and agricultural enterprises.

While recreationists and adventurers are familiar with our abundant surface waters, the wonder of groundwater and its intimate connection with surface water is worth exploring. Groundwater is important both environmentally and ecologically. All water present underground in rock and soil pore spaces is groundwater – but the real magic of groundwater occurs in the geological formations that supply clean water via wells and springs. These formations are called aquifers. Idaho has about 70 major aquifers, with the Eastern Snake River Plain (ESPA), Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie, and Lewiston Basin Aquifers being three of the state’s largest. The ESPA is 10,000 square miles, slightly larger than the State of Maryland and is estimated to hold as much water as Lake Erie. These three aquifers have been designated as a sole source of drinking water and have special protections. Because groundwater is less susceptible to pollution than surface water, its quality in most of Idaho’s aquifers is exceptional. Wells are drilled to extract the water for domestic consumption, irrigation, and manufacturing. Aquifers provide natural underground water reservoirs that lower water temperatures and help buffer households and communities against drought and other supply disruptions. The purity of groundwater helps ensure that crops, dairy products, and fish grown in the water are wholesome.

Like surface water, groundwater has a significant impact on our environment and ecosystems. Many aquifers drain into rivers and lakes, helping improve their water quantity and quality. For example, spring water discharge in the Middle Snake River provides nearly the entire river with flow during parts of the irrigation season. It also provides refuge for various endangered species and cold-water fishes, and helps dilute nutrient pollutants in Idaho rivers. Groundwater discharge also helps sustain wetlands and fosters thriving, dynamic ecosystems for plants and wildlife.

Recognizing the ESPA’s challenge to keep up with demand, both the State and water users have embarked on an active partnership to conduct intensively-managed recharge. Clean Snake River surface water is diverted into unlined irrigation canals or spill basins to ensure that clean water can seep into the aquifer and improve it.

Both groundwater quantity and quality in Idaho remain vital to our continued prosperity. Abundant groundwater supplies coupled with exceptional quality will help Idaho remain resilient to a growing population, climate change, and drought. Continued vigilant water resource management is a vital part of our path forward. As we celebrate Groundwater Awareness Week from March 6-12, let’s recognize this special resource that Idaho benefits from and work together to find lasting solutions that can preserve groundwater quantity and quality, alike!

John R. MacMillan is a retired vice president of Clear Springs Foods, Inc.

