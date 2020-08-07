Reader Comment: The wildfire problem

Native tribes used fire extensively to maintain open lands for access, hunting and rejuvenation of plants. Their actions augmented natural fire’s cleansing so when early settlers arrived, the forests were generally open and healthy. Fire’s action in reducing fuel loads was interrupted by human fire suppression many years ago, resulting in a buildup of fuels and more severe fires.

Since human action interrupted fire’s natural action of reducing fuel loads, we as a society have an obligation to manage our lands and the fuels that create catastrophic fire in order to minimize potential severe fire damage.

Today with the huge buildup of fuels in our forests there is great concern regarding the destruction of lives and property as evidenced by recent severe fires throughout our western states. Wildfires kill wildlife, harm fish and water quality, and in some cases, actually can change the ecology of the burned area. Wildfires endanger the safety and lives of firefighters and civilians. Smoke especially is an issue for those with respiratory problems.

Effective forest management should focus on maintaining low levels of fuels so that once a wildfire has ignited, it can be controlled and damage minimized. A major obstacle to effective forest management is the multitude of complex and sometimes conflicting regulations that must be followed.