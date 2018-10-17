Supporters of Proposition 1, expected opposition, but certainly not such outright misrepresentation from the “unholy alliance”.
The purpose for installing the historical horse racing machines (HHR’s) is to supplement purses, not to underwrite public education. This percentage for education began with live horse racing way back in the last century, continued with the state lottery and then was applied to the HHR’s. This is admirable and accepted, as a way to supplement public education in a state that can use every extra dollar. But it is neither the purpose nor the responsibility of horse racing and should not be viewed as such. Nor should there be whining that it’s not enough! Not all states with horse racing mandate a cut to public schools, and no other Idaho industries are mandated to give a portion of their earnings to education. All licensed horseman, racetrack employees, veterinarians, farriers and businesses serving the racing industry already pay taxes. Their state taxes go the state general fund from which our Legislature is mandated to properly fund public education. And remember, tribal casinos pay no taxes at all.
Live horse racing is not dying due to lack of interest. Rather, owners are leaving the sport and/or traveling to more lucrative venues. Here is why: Purse money comes from the parimutuel handle. Fewer entries at Les Bois Park result in less money bet because serious bettors want to wager on full, competitive fields. Thus, in a “vicious cycle”, live parimutuel handles decline and, subsequently, live racing as well. Back in August at the Oneida County Fair, several races had only three entries. Why? Wyoming approved the HHR’s several years ago, and the track at Evanston was offering purses twice what the Oneida Fair could offer. Purses needs to be raised, plain and simple, and HHRs will do just that at Les Bois Park and other smaller tracks around the state.
Conservatively, the costs today to raise and prepare a horse for a racing career will reach $7500 or more before its first race, including stud fee, mare care, foal registration, vet and farrier expenses, saddle breaking, and finally three months pre-race conditioning at the the track with a licensed race trainer. These owner expenses are paid to other Idahoans: feed producers, farriers, veterinarians and their own employees. Likewise, race trainers are providing Idaho jobs at the tracks for stall cleaners, grooms and gallop riders.
There have been some dismissive comments about racing only offering seasonal jobs. We don’t hear similar comments aimed at Idahoans who work at ski areas or in agricultural, forestry, firefighting, highway construction and many other of our seasonal industries. And horse-keeping, whether at the track or at home, goes on 365 days a year, pouring money into Idaho’s economy.
Finally, how many times must it be explained: The HHR’s are not slot machines! Blinking lights and bells ringing do not make them such any more than those on instant purchase /redeem scratch-off machines (or our cell phones!). Placing wagers on HHRs is parimutuel wagering, specifically allowed by Idaho’s Constitution. What distinguishes parimutuel wagering is the betting pool, made up of the bettors placing wagers on that particular race, which returns 90% of the money bet to those bettors. And there is an element of skill involved with placing a bet, whether on a live race or an HHR, if a person chooses to use it. With slot machine gambling you are betting against the totally unregulated house with little chance of any return and no elements of skill involved.
If the opposition is truly concerned about gambling in Idaho perhaps they should petition Trump to build a wall around the Coeur d’Alene casino which is open to anyone over the age of 21.
Please vote yes on Proposition 1.
