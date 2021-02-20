Reader Comment: The SolarWinds cyberhack is a blow. The U.S. must prioritize cybersecurity now.

It is critical we respond with a clear, forceful message to the Russians and any others who wish to do the United States harm. For now, the SolarWinds hack is considered an egregious act of espionage, stealing data and establishing unauthorized access of information technology. If it becomes clear the actions also impact operational technology (the operation of physical processes or systems), it must be considered an attack and the realm of potential responses greatly escalates.

Next, we must move past jurisdictional grandstanding to develop a national cybersecurity strategy. Once we identify the vulnerabilities that allowed this hack to take place, we need a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity that keeps the United States a step ahead of its adversaries. The Idaho National Lab has been at the forefront of this work with its Consequence-driven Cyber-informed Engineering (CCE), which urges leaders in industry and cyber professionals to think like an adversary by developing techniques to defend our most critical systems by isolating them in order to limit attack options. While our coordination on these issues has improved in recent years, greater collaboration between the federal government, businesses, national labs and our energy sector will unite our greatest strengths to protect our most sensitive systems and information from hostile foreign actors.