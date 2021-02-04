Reader Comment: The Push to Bridge Idaho’s Digital Divide

Liebich estimates the digital divide has narrowed from 180,000 needed devices last spring, to about 30,000 at the start of the new year. Closing the connectivity gap is proving to be more difficult.

“Kids need to have connectivity in order to learn remotely and each situation is unique depending on where you live, how many kids are in the house and whether their parents are working remotely too,” he said. “Early data estimated between 28,000 and 45,000 students didn’t have adequate internet connectivity. We don’t know how accurate that is, but I believe it’s a safe bet to say we still have a lot of work to do – especially in our rural areas.”

There is also work to do to better prepare our teachers to conduct online instruction.

“One of the things we learned about remote learning is that maintaining student engagement becomes really difficult and part of that is tied to professional development,” Liebich said. “We need to work with our teachers to give them the tools and skills they need to support students in this type of instructional delivery.”

Thanks to the efforts of the Governor’s Office, Board member Liebich and the digital divide committee, Idaho’s public education system is far better positioned coming out of the pandemic from a technology standpoint than we were a year ago.