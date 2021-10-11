Reader Comment: The purpose of the Constitution

If we look at the law itself, we find that the chief aim of the Constitution is to specify who makes the laws, and how and when they are to be made. It says the people of the states make the great majority of the laws, and Congress makes a few of them, all through elected representatives. The governors and the President are limited to implementing or “executing” the laws, and not allowed to dream them up on a bad hair bay and force them on the people.

Unfortunately, the President has usurped (taken over) much of the legislative power to make laws, raise money, and initiate war. And judges like to act like legislators too. Judges are not supposed to make policies either, just tweak them a very little bit.

Also, there is a lot of background that must be read between the lines of the Constitution that the Founders understood very well and assumed would always inform the law at one level of government or another. These are democratic priorities and democratic values—the way in which a democratic people go about their business. Democratic priorities and values are not just communicated in the law, but also in churches, school houses, homes, and businesses.