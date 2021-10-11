Reader Comment: The purpose of the Constitution

There has been a lot of talk about the Constitution the past few years. Most often people refer to it without explanation to support either a conservative or a liberal cause, as if the document had explicit language supporting their position. It usually doesn’t.
For example, one prominent Republican governor swore that the Constitution doesn’t allow vaccine mandates. I suppose a lot of people hearing his announcement immediately believed the governor. He is supposed to be smart and wants to run for President.
The Constitution is everybody’s ace in the hole. Mention it is like mentioning scripture, or settled science. But today we understand what is in the Constitution about as well as church-goers understand scripture and anti-vaxxers understand science, which is pretty badly.
Sure, we have an actual written Constitution that anyone and everyone can read, but how many folks actually know what’s in it? Even our judges and our so-called constitutional lawyers don’t pay that much attention to the historical meaning of its wording. The reason they aren’t much interested in its original intent is that professional legal people base their constitutional judgments and arguments on the most recent “precedents” (cooked-up meanings) placed into the law. Precedents are the legal maneuvers that corporations, lobbyists, and politicians in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches get away with while the people are sound asleep.
If we look at the law itself, we find that the chief aim of the Constitution is to specify who makes the laws, and how and when they are to be made. It says the people of the states make the great majority of the laws, and Congress makes a few of them, all through elected representatives. The governors and the President are limited to implementing or “executing” the laws, and not allowed to dream them up on a bad hair bay and force them on the people.
Unfortunately, the President has usurped (taken over) much of the legislative power to make laws, raise money, and initiate war. And judges like to act like legislators too. Judges are not supposed to make policies either, just tweak them a very little bit.
Also, there is a lot of background that must be read between the lines of the Constitution that the Founders understood very well and assumed would always inform the law at one level of government or another. These are democratic priorities and democratic values—the way in which a democratic people go about their business. Democratic priorities and values are not just communicated in the law, but also in churches, school houses, homes, and businesses.
History teaches that democratic constitutions and peoples pass out land to families, establish independent judiciaries, focus heavily on public health, establish broad voting rights, criminalize any abuse of equal justice for all, use impeachment to rein-in would-be dictators, and require citizen oversight of government. Sound like the United States you know today? We have gotten away from a lot of this.
History also teaches that democracies must hold free elections; nurture a highly ethical mixed religious/secular culture; find candidates for office who are not interested in profit or power, and even then, limit their terms of office; rein in the wealthy class by means of progressive taxation and debt relief; abolish primogeniture (only first sons get rich); prohibit a hereditary nobility (where only the rich sit in Congress); and keep the police power (social and economic regulatory power) largely on the local level. We have done some of this, but have slipped badly in most areas.
Robert Kimball Shinkoskey is a retired state government worker who writes about current events from a historical perspective.