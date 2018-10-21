I’ll leave it to journalists to do the research — but since entering politics in 1969, the list of contributors to Paulette Jordan’s campaign to be Idaho’s first woman governor and the nation’s first Native American governor, is the longest and most diverse I’ve ever seen.
In the early seventies, I tried to get legislators to require lobbyists to register and make campaigns reveal who their donors were. You’ll not be surprised to learn my friends in the statehouse didn’t like that idea.
But the people of Idaho liked it and when it made it on the ballot in 1974, they passed the Sunshine Law and ever since, we’ve looked at where the money comes from and who gets it.
Looking at Paulette Jordan’s financial report, I see lots of donations, 3,598 in fact from people around the state and country. I see $2 donations and $2,500 donations, and across more than 250 pages of names, I see a lot of Idaho towns and cities named. I see folks from Post Falls to Pocatello from St. Maries to St. Anthony and from every place in between. I see people from California and New York like Paulette, too, and I’m proud.
It means what happens in Idaho matters to the rest of the country.
To be sure it’s rare for an Idaho candidate to get the attention Jordan has, but we shouldn’t be surprised. In these times of contentious division between otherwise reasonable neighbors, people want a leader who brings us together as Idahoans, not as members of a party. Paulette does that. You don’t think she won twice in rural north Idaho by getting votes only from Democrats, do you?
People want a governor as comfortable on a national stage as she is “setting” a horse in a 4th of July parade. They want someone who understands our children are precious and deserve the best we can give them. They want a leader who’ll fight for public land and for our right to make a wage that feeds our families. People want a leader with energy, new ideas, and a vision for Idaho’s future. They’re ready for a change.
Corporations are giving to her opponent. The people of Idaho are giving to Paulette. Join me on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and let’s elect a leader of the people and for the people. Let’s elect Paulette Jordan.
