Reader Comment: The Kids Matter Index

In Idaho, children are important. In fact, our organization, Idaho Children are Primary (ICAP) was formed to promote the welfare of Idaho’s kids and families. The current fiscal position of the state with a $1.6 billion surplus provides an excellent opportunity to put our shared value of an improved future for our kids into action.

And the need is clear. Two years of COVID has caused great disruption in our education system. The closure of schools and pre-schools has had a profound impact on Idaho’s children and families. We owe a great debt to our educators who have risen to meet the challenge in order to continue to provide ongoing instruction to our students. In the most rural corners of our state, we have seen communities and private stakeholders come together to create workable solutions.

In addition, there seems to be attacks on the whole system of public schools. For centuries, a well-educated population was a pillar of a free and strong America. Educated workers are essential for a vibrant and growing business sector, for innovation and market success. Public schools are so important to developing our population that the right to education and the duty of the State to fund schools was enshrined in the Idaho State Constitution.

While public schools are not the only way for a society to educate for the future, they are consistent with the American value of opportunity for all. Early education helps all kids. We should be investing in early learning, schools, and families. ICAP believes that the legislators have the responsibility to make good use of the surplus by investing in the children and families of Idaho.

Particular programs that we believe are helpful include full day kindergarten, childcare workforce support, additional literacy services, support that empowers parents, smaller class size, counselors and behavioral support for kids, and scholarships to assist in the cost of college or technical training. With our growth in population, it is more important now than ever that Idaho invest today to build the foundation for tomorrow’s success. Idaho must invest while we have the financial resources.

But the most important thing is a recognition that the future will happen whether we want it to or not. Preparing children and families to be successful in that future is essential. When preparing for the Idaho of 20-40 years from now, let’s not “spend” our surplus on the past, but rather invest for success now and for the future.

We are cheering for that success because Idaho Children are Primary!

The Board ICAP Board members Patricia Kempthorne, Chair of Parents as Teachers, former Idaho First Lady, Boise Jarom Wagoner, Mayor of Caldwell, Idaho, Former Idaho Legislator John Rusche, MD, Former Idaho Legislator, retired Pediatrician, Lewiston Alicia Lachiondo, MD Pediatrician, Spokesperson for Get Immunized Idaho, Boise Cristina Leon, DO, Pediatric Cardiologist, Pocatello Chris Streeter, MD, Children’s Center for Neurobehavioral Medicine, Boise Cindy Wilson, Nationally Recognized Educator, Meridian Staci Darmody, Masters in Theological Studies, Boise

