The title of first lady comes to me solely by way of Brad’s election to the office of governor of the state of Idaho. It is a volunteer position, yet I fully recognize the opportunity within it: the opportunity for my voice to amplify, enhance and encourage good things throughout our state. I am happy to do so with your help.
Many of you have been kind and generous to ask for ways you may assist me as Idaho’s First Lady. I will write to you occasionally to let you know of things I am privileged to learn about. These will be things in which you, too, might choose to invest some of your time, your talent and/or your treasure.
The subject of my first letter is the Idaho Women 100 campaign. This is a joint effort of the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Women in Leadership to mark the national centennial anniversary of the women’s right to vote, happening in 2020.
The 2020 events will celebrate Idaho’s early role in women’s suffrage and encourage an increase in women’s civic engagement. There are projects of lasting impact in the works as well as opportunities to volunteer, donate, and to create local events to mark the occasion.
Please visit IdahoWomen100.com to learn more and become involved. You may also call 208-830-4303.
We are proud that Idaho women earned the right to vote on November 3, 1896. We were the fourth State in the Union to pass the amendment to our State Constitution. In fact, my Great Grandfather, Daniel Gamble, was in the Idaho Legislature at the time the vote was taken to put the measure on the ballot.
I will be pleased and happy if you will forward this letter far and wide. The larger the circle, the more potential impact for good.
