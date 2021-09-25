Reader Comment: The Housing Crisis is a Healthcare Issue, Too

Thankfully, the Wood River Valley has many helpful resources for those experiencing housing insecurity. Most healthcare providers are aware of these services and I encourage you to reach out to your physician if you or someone you know needs help. The Hunger Coalition’s Infant Formula Initiative provides formula to infants in need during their first year of life. The Center for Community Health provides free prenatal classes and can help connect pregnant people with Medicaid and other government and community resources. While there are many fantastic organizations that support the needs of pregnant women and infants experiencing housing insecurity in Blaine County, the fact remains that more affordable and accessible housing options are needed. I hope we can come together as a community to support additional affordable housing options to secure the future health of all Blaine County residents.