Reader Comment: The House That Would Control You

In Speaker Scott Bedke’s House of Representatives, Republican politicians don’t want small government–they want control.

They want to control women. Bedke’s House passed an unconstitutional law that eliminates a woman’s right to make personal reproductive medical decisions. To add insult to injury, they’ve given a rapist’s family members the right to sue a woman who chooses to end the pregnancy. (SB1309)

They want to control election outcomes. Under the banner of false fraud claims, Bedke’s House tried to make it harder for hard-working Idahoans to vote out a bad representative. Work to eliminate ballot boxes, change voter registration deadlines, and outlaw absentee ballots hurts voters–a direct affront to freedom. (HB693)

They want to control what your children read. Bedke’s House voted to silence dissent and punish librarians. There is no freedom where the government chooses the reading lists. (HB666)

They want to control teachers. It’s bad enough that they won’t pay salaries large enough to keep professional teachers in Idaho. Bedke’s House also wants to force teachers to avoid teaching about racial inequities, science, and history. (SCR 118)

They want to control businesses. Bedke’s House would criminalize businesses that impose a vaccine requirement, regardless of the health and safety needs of employees and customers. (HB581)

They want to control the judiciary. Bedke’s House doesn’t respect a separate and equal branch of government. They want to take the Idaho State Bar’s right to select attorneys for consideration on the Idaho Judicial Council and give that power to the Governor. (HB782)

They want to control our doctors and parents. Bedke’s House think they know how best to raise your kids. They ignore doctors when it comes to gender-related health care for minors. (H675)

This year, the thriving extremist wing of the Idaho Republican Party unveiled its agenda–a full assault on our personal liberties. Speaker Scott Bedke’s House passed every one of these bills. Nevermind how extreme Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has proven to be. Speaker Bedke is the one who is providing the “leadership” to make the extreme agenda a reality.

Idaho needs responsible and honest leadership. Our freedom is under fire. Idaho needs people who stand up for liberty, people who serve Idaho families, businesses, and communities, people who will not sacrifice freedom for political ambition. When I am elected to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor, I will fight to protect our freedom.

Terri Pickens Manweiler is a Democratic candidate for Idaho Lt. Governor. She is a fourth-generation Idahoan, born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated from the University of Southern California and University of Idaho Law School and became the founding partner in Pickens Law, P.A in 2008, where she is still practicing today. Terri, her husband, Mark, and their two children currently reside in Boise.

