Reader Comment: The History of the Confederate Flag and its Multiple Meanings

Editor’s note: Last week I was looking through Instagram stories and saw a post by College of Southern Idaho history professor Justin Vipperman. He simply and succinctly explained various confederate flags, where they came from and how they evolved. I mentioned that I see Confederate flags more in Idaho than I saw in the year I attended grad school in Alabama. Vipperman said he also sees more Confederate flags here than when he lived in Tennessee. I thought Times-News readers would enjoy reading his informative post, so I asked if he would write a column for us on the same subject. I hope readers will find this history as interesting as I did. —Editor Alison Smith

A few weeks ago my family and I attended a Memorial Day celebration at a local cemetery. We walked the grounds taking in the sight of over 100 American flags until we noticed one Confederate flag. The grave was of a Confederate soldier who moved west sometime after the war. I stood there staring at the flag confused, not about the message the cemetery was sending, but rather why people believed this flag represented the Confederacy.