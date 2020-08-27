Reader Comment: The emergency must end

It has been interesting to read social media comments speculating on the reasons for my vote in support of House Concurrent Resolution 0001 (HCR 0001). You will find within the comments a great deal of speculation with no basis in fact. Thus, just as the Continental Congress was impelled to explain the reasons for declaring their independence from England, it is timely and appropriate that I explain my “yes” vote on HCR 0001. This resolution would put an end to the governor’s March 13, 2020, “Declaration of Emergency.” It has been renewed five times. I doubt anyone expected the “emergency” to be perpetual. I also expect that what constitutes an emergency will vary from one citizen to another. Finally, many would agree that the information available in August is much different and more detailed than the limited information available in March.
The governor’s declaration provided him the ability to suspend laws, administrative rules and request budget reductions. Had this declaration been made with all the information available today, including the governor’s current revenue projections, actions would be much different.
Over the past few weeks, our K-12 public and private schools, plus institutions of higher education have been opening under a variety of guidelines. Plus, our public schools have been asked to hold back 5% of their state revenues. The state revenues were recently projected by the Governor’s Division of Financial Management to exceed the 2020 fiscal year. Public schools must also operate under statutory mandates that the governor does not have the authority to relax. These statutes require our public schools to provide some very specific services, while the governor has withheld the funds for those services. This could require the state to reduce the Public Education Stabilization Fund.
In July, the legislative leadership established several working groups to review Idaho Code for specific recommendations to modify statutes to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 emergency. I was a co-chairman of the Education Working Group, which included all the members of the House and Senate education committees. We met three times and approved four specific statutory revisions to provide our public schools and institutions of higher education some flexibility and control of their specific challenges. 60% of Idaho general revenues are directed to education. That is over $2 billion. If there is an emergency, it must be impacting education. The governor did not provide the legislature the authority to address education during this extraordinary session. If our students, teachers, administrators and parents are not part of this “emergency” there is something wrong with the declaration, and it must end.
I have supported the governor, his initial declaration and prayed for him in this time of great social, economic and health challenges. However, in his proclamation to call this extraordinary session he did not allow the Legislature to deal with the unfunded mandates on our public schools. In the unlikely event that HCR0001 would see the light of day in the Senate and get approval, he can address the current situation with whatever tools remain in his executive quiver. It may be a revised declaration, but at least he will be on notice that I, too, care about our schools. I want our public schools to have tools in their quiver to deal with the challenges they face. We hear that the governor wants students back in the classroom. Yet, he failed to allow this extraordinary session the authority to address the needs of our local schools during his declared emergency. If 300,000 Idaho public school students, their parents, teachers and administrators are not in an emergency, who is? It is time to reconsider this emergency!
Rep. Lance Clow represents District 24, which covers most of Twin Falls and Jerome counties.
