Reader Comment: The emergency must end

In July, the legislative leadership established several working groups to review Idaho Code for specific recommendations to modify statutes to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 emergency. I was a co-chairman of the Education Working Group, which included all the members of the House and Senate education committees. We met three times and approved four specific statutory revisions to provide our public schools and institutions of higher education some flexibility and control of their specific challenges. 60% of Idaho general revenues are directed to education. That is over $2 billion. If there is an emergency, it must be impacting education. The governor did not provide the legislature the authority to address education during this extraordinary session. If our students, teachers, administrators and parents are not part of this “emergency” there is something wrong with the declaration, and it must end.

I have supported the governor, his initial declaration and prayed for him in this time of great social, economic and health challenges. However, in his proclamation to call this extraordinary session he did not allow the Legislature to deal with the unfunded mandates on our public schools. In the unlikely event that HCR0001 would see the light of day in the Senate and get approval, he can address the current situation with whatever tools remain in his executive quiver. It may be a revised declaration, but at least he will be on notice that I, too, care about our schools. I want our public schools to have tools in their quiver to deal with the challenges they face. We hear that the governor wants students back in the classroom. Yet, he failed to allow this extraordinary session the authority to address the needs of our local schools during his declared emergency. If 300,000 Idaho public school students, their parents, teachers and administrators are not in an emergency, who is? It is time to reconsider this emergency!