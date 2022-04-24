Reader Comment: The Change Starts Small

Although the state of Idaho is relatively low on the scale of drug and substance abuse, there is still a high illegal use of addictive drugs such as meth, marijuana and fentanyl within the Twin Falls area. The influence persists through the county leading to “increased number of crime, arrests, domestic violence, child abuse, and overdose” according to an article labeled “Alcohol and Drug Addiction in Twin Falls.” Instead of accepting the times and just providing more rehab centers the county or even the smaller individuals need to be making more of an effort to promote abstinence of drugs. A gradual way to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County would be to target the local schooling systems and education departments.

The most influential time in a child’s life is its first few years of schooling and so developing a system that declares the negative effects of drugs on the body and mind starting within the middle schools or even the upper end of elementary schools and spanning through the high schools and even college would prepare the upcoming generations to keep away from harmful substances. Currently there are drug awareness weeks celebrated once a school year within the Twin Falls school district, but there could be more advertised not only about the damaging effects of the illegal drugs but also the positive effects of refraining from consuming the substances. The more aware the youth of the county are to the life dampening effects of the drugs will keep them in an understanding why not to consume the substance and learn life lessons to influence others around them. Portraying only the negative effects would instill fear into the children but we want them to build a desire to strive to be drug free and live full lives. Wiring the brain with positives creates a deeper understanding and benefits to staying drug free. Connecting with the youngest generation that is highly exposed is the best way to tackle the drug presence plaguing the Twin Falls county.

How would schools start initiating a drug free environment and control the drug abuse within the area? Well, what is most impactful for kids? To first present the ideas the schools should start big with an assembly to make sure the whole student body heard the new initiative. Once presented the administration must make the effort to keep referencing the importance of being drug free by announcing it on the intercom some mornings, creating posters for the hallways, and giving teachers handouts to take home to inform the parents. Some students love to be involved so the next step could be a club based on promoting a drug free life. This club would find fun interactive ways to connect with their fellow peers to let them know what a better life could offer them. For the current people struggling to quit their early addiction, an afterschool program could be offered like rehabilitation centers but less intimidating because it is with teachers or students they know. By working through the little things to get the program started, it will lay the foundation to a great student environment and personal morals connected to being drug free. Each school can take the creative freedoms in how they would like to bring about awareness but there should be a district

wide requirement pertaining to the fundamentals needing to be presented.

Even though the results may be hard to see in the short run, the years of focused drug free advertisements and classes will bring about a better generation knowledgeable to the harms of the substances and the lifelong benefits to staying drug free. The schooling and education scores will begin to improve due to the lack of harmful influences destroying the brain functions. Providing a solid education for the youth of the county should be the teachers number one priority so by ensuring they are all drug free would later benefit the students overall. There are many other county wide things that could be done to dissolve the drug abuse in Twin Falls, but the best way to start is to bring the education systems into the fight against drugs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0