Reader Comment: Thanks to Idaho ski areas for creating super fun memories and a safe place to play

I was fortunate to nail many “pow” days this year; and I know many others did, too. It’s a unique thing to experience the fresh, light snow, float in a relaxed state at high speed and feel the weightlessness of the light snow, almost as if you’re floating through clouds in a dream. During those cherished, fleeting moments, everything is perfect. That’s when I start singing like a Pavarotti wanna be or howl with glee.

It’s these special moments that our ski areas made possible for many thousands of skiers/riders this year — an emotional high that would not have been possible any other way. Plus we got to catch up with friends in the lift line. Talk about our favorite Netflix movies. Brag about how many days you’ve notched so far.

In many other places, skiers/riders weren’t as lucky. COVID outbreaks caused ski area shutdowns at Whistler/Blackcomb eight weeks early. Revelstoke and Big White had to close early, too. Some European resorts never even opened.

But in little ole Idaho, skiers and riders followed protocols and got to enjoy a full ski season. It’s like our community of skiers and riders joined together with the community of ski area managers and employees to make the 2020-21 ski season possible.

So, thanks for the lasting memories, allowing us to keep our sanity amid the pandemic shutdown. And I want to thank our community of skiers/riders for staying safe. Thank you! Gracias! Merci! Grazie! Danke!

Steve Stuebner writes the Idaho Daily Snow for OpenSnow.com, and pens a weekly outdoor blog, Stueby’s Outdoor Journal.

