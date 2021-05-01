Reader Comment: Thank you Gov. Little for protecting wildlife migration

As Conservation Manager of First Lite, it is my job to monitor trends that affect western big game and by extension, our company’s bottom-line. As an Idaho business rooted in hunting, wildlife policy is central to both our passion and lifestyle and our business model.
And so, I have been more than pleased by the recent flurry of news about wildlife migrations around the West, and Idaho. Many of these discussions have been fueled by the Department of Interior’s 2018 Secretarial Order 3362, which asked for an evaluation of deer, elk, and pronghorn migration routes on DOI’s 247 million acres of public land, mainly Bureau of Land Management land.
The secretarial order kicked off a flurry of action, both in Idaho and across the West. In October, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game releases its game plan to meet the goals of the secretarial order.
In December, the U.S. Geologic Survey released its Ungulate Migrations of the Western United States, Volume 1 (usgs.gov). The USGS document outlines the current state of migration science, a rapidly expanding field fueled by advancements in animal-tracking technologies.
And in January, there was a report, supported by Western Landowners Alliance, called “Conserving Migratory Habitat on Private Lands,” which laid out how to engage landowners in addressing migrations.
As a sportsman, I understand that the seasonal movements of deer, elk, pronghorn and other ungulates are crucial to maintaining healthy and huntable populations of game in the West. As a businessman, however, I see the compromises that may come with migration protections. Finding balance is the key to keeping Idaho healthy and successful.
For this reason, I was excited to hear Idaho Governor Brad Little address big game migrations directly. During an interview recorded as a part of Camo at the Capitol, sponsored by the Idaho Wildlife Federation and Trout Unlimited, Gov. Little outlined how Idaho can consider these critical movements. The video can be viewed here.
The Governor said creating “win-win situations,” was the key to durable resource protections, whether it was the preservation of the Boise Front 40 years ago or working to maintain access to public lands today and into the future.
Speaking directly to wildlife migrations, Gov. Little acknowledges there is a need to protect migration routes, both to help reduce automobile accidents on the state’s highways and to protect the long-term viability of the state’s wildlife populations.
More importantly, he laid out how to accomplish the goal: by involving all Idahoans and operating “holistically and incrementally at the same time,” to focus state and federal agencies to prioritize migration preservation. Once federal and state agencies are focused, he said to gather all the stakeholders and search for a win-win.
I support Little’s commonsense approach. I call federal and state agencies to work together to consider migration in all land use planning. I ask Idaho Transportation Department officials work to make sure these migrations are preserved for future generations. And I ask private landowners and Idahoans of all stripes to join the debate. It is the Idaho way.
Thank you for your leadership, Governor.
Ford Van Fossan is the Conservation Manager at First Lite. He resides in Ketchum.