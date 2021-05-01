Reader Comment: Thank you Gov. Little for protecting wildlife migration

As a sportsman, I understand that the seasonal movements of deer, elk, pronghorn and other ungulates are crucial to maintaining healthy and huntable populations of game in the West. As a businessman, however, I see the compromises that may come with migration protections. Finding balance is the key to keeping Idaho healthy and successful.

For this reason, I was excited to hear Idaho Governor Brad Little address big game migrations directly. During an interview recorded as a part of Camo at the Capitol, sponsored by the Idaho Wildlife Federation and Trout Unlimited, Gov. Little outlined how Idaho can consider these critical movements. The video can be viewed here.

The Governor said creating “win-win situations,” was the key to durable resource protections, whether it was the preservation of the Boise Front 40 years ago or working to maintain access to public lands today and into the future.

Speaking directly to wildlife migrations, Gov. Little acknowledges there is a need to protect migration routes, both to help reduce automobile accidents on the state’s highways and to protect the long-term viability of the state’s wildlife populations.