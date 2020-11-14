Reader Comment: Telemedicine critical during pandemic

These changes have improved the ability of Idaho physicians to deliver telemedicine. The important decision by Idaho’s insurance providers to reimburse doctors at “parity,” meaning at a rate equal to the cost of care delivered in-person, has also been essential to making telehealth widely available. In October, Idaho’s Telehealth Task Force released a series of recommendations regarding how Idaho can continue to grow access to telehealth delivery, including the need for continued payment parity.

Here’s why parity matters: The practice of telemedicine may seem different, but the overhead is similar. Telehealth allows patients to access healthcare when and where it is most convenient. Patients expect the same level of service. Physicians adhere to the same practice standards virtually, including HIPAA privacy compliance, creating medical records, and providing patient services. The medical liability for telemedicine is the same and malpractice coverage costs are the same. Because not all health concerns can be delivered by video, physicians must maintain office capabilities to see patients in person, draw diagnostic labs, and perform needed medical procedures.

Telemedicine has been critical to getting us through the pandemic and its continuation is important to ensure access to health coverage for Idahoans, many of whom live at a significant distance from their chosen health care provider. It is critical that the Idaho Legislature take-up this issue during the 2021 session and support continued collaboration between the state, providers and insurance companies that will help telehealth access continue to expand in Idaho.

Dr. Scott Dunn is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandpoint, ID and has over 30 years of experience in the medical field. He is on the faculty of the University of Washington School of Medicine, Department of Family Medicine and is a WWAMI Rural Integrated Training Experience preceptor. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians.

