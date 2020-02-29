Reader Comment: Tackling the Mountain West’s uphill climb on higher education enrollment

Higher education institutions in Idaho and throughout the Mountain West are grappling with not only the challenge of attracting students from across the country, but also boosting in-state enrollment.
According to Idaho’s 2019 Education Fact Book, higher education enrollment in the state decreased more than 5 percent (from 78,000 students to 74,000) between 2016 and 2019. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s research shows that the 4.4-percent drop in enrollment at Wyoming colleges and universities from 2017 to 2019 was among the five largest declines nationwide. And as of fall 2019, the University of Montana system had lost 40 percent of its undergraduates in an eight-year span.
It is difficult to pinpoint the precise impetus for declining enrollment in the Mountain West, though economic stagnation as well as the area’s relatively remote and rural character could be contributing factors. Regardless, the region’s college admissions offices are seemingly facing a steep uphill climb.
As the former director of recruiting and admissions at Boise State University’s School of Nursing, I witnessed both the challenge and the solution firsthand. When I joined that admissions team in 2010, the nursing school was in the early stages of introducing new degree programs, including an RN-to-BSN (registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing) and a DNP (doctorate of nursing practice). Amid that substantial undertaking, the nursing program had used spreadsheets and other labor-intensive manual tools to process prospective students’ applications. In fact, I continue to learn through frequent conversations with admissions professionals that a decade later, many campuses in the Mountain West and around the country still use these outdated tools and processes.
Yet over the course of my five years with the nursing school, our admissions team implemented a powerful transformation to a paperless operation. We built processes that enabled a decentralized department to build automated admissions experiences for students, established improved workflows, and integrated our technological platforms. This dramatic shift resulted in record-high application and enrollment numbers, driven by sophisticated data and insights on applicants as well as the ability to communicate with them quicker and more persuasively.
Today, I build enrollment strategies for schools throughout the Mountain West in my capacity with Liaison International, the same education technology provider that designed the transformative system at Boise State’s School of Nursing. Liaison’s Centralized Application Service (CAS) platforms for programs across academic disciplines empower institutions with faster application processing time as well as timelier, more effective communication with applicants. My entire career in higher education — spanning campuses in Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska — has proven that the sooner a school communicates with applicants and accepted students, the likelier those students are to enroll. No matter where a campus is located, strategic admissions outreach is a central ingredient for robust enrollment.
By broadly embracing the paperless revolution in higher education admissions, Mountain West colleges and universities can make significant strides toward stemming their current declines in enrollment. More specifically, introducing a paperless process allows for a student-centered application experience, increasing a school’s volume of completed applications by practicing personalized communication in a region whose residents place a particularly high value on relationships and community-building.
Once academic institutions are equipped with these modernized tools and processes, bolstering enrollment does not need to be an uphill climb.
Becky White is associate vice president for enrollment management solutions at Liaison International. From 2010-2015, she served as director of recruiting and admissions at Boise State University’s School of Nursing.