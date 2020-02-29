Reader Comment: Tackling the Mountain West’s uphill climb on higher education enrollment

Higher education institutions in Idaho and throughout the Mountain West are grappling with not only the challenge of attracting students from across the country, but also boosting in-state enrollment.

According to Idaho’s 2019 Education Fact Book, higher education enrollment in the state decreased more than 5 percent (from 78,000 students to 74,000) between 2016 and 2019. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s research shows that the 4.4-percent drop in enrollment at Wyoming colleges and universities from 2017 to 2019 was among the five largest declines nationwide. And as of fall 2019, the University of Montana system had lost 40 percent of its undergraduates in an eight-year span.

It is difficult to pinpoint the precise impetus for declining enrollment in the Mountain West, though economic stagnation as well as the area’s relatively remote and rural character could be contributing factors. Regardless, the region’s college admissions offices are seemingly facing a steep uphill climb.

