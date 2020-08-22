Reader Comment: Support liability reform bill in special session

Pandemics are times of incredible uncertainty with constantly shifting guidance. If an employer, school district, or church makes a good faith effort to help citizens and operate as an essential service, they should not have liability heaped on them by creative trial lawyers. The Idaho Legislature has a responsibility to provide a rational and stable legal environment especially during a crisis. We need to protect those who are doing their best to keep their workers, children and the citizens of the state safe by heightening the standard for bringing a lawsuit.

Let’s be clear on what the legislation does not do. The legislation does not apply to those who are being reckless or intentionally harm someone in their efforts. This legislation will not impact worker’s compensation. This legislation will not shield federal or national governments.

This legislation will provide a shield for school districts, churches and employers that are acting in good faith to comply with the law and provide safe places to learn, work, shop and worship. IACI member businesses that are keeping the lights on, the water running, the food on the shelves, and the lumber supplies to rebuild are helping Idaho recover. They’re not only critical to Idaho; they’re critical to the nation. Without this important legislation, the livelihood of thousands of Idahoans is under threat by opportunistic trial lawyers. Contact your local legislators (208-332-1000) and let them know you want them to do the right thing and vote in support of this crucial bill.

Alex LaBeau is president of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0