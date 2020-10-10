Reader Comment: Support Aaron Swisher for Congress

Idahoans are among America’s hardest working people. They deserve a fair shake from their government, representatives and the economy those entities influence. This can’t happen if only the already-successful have their further success facilitated, if only the well-connected can influence decisions, or if a representative’s top priority is perpetual re-election to benefit political donors. Idaho’s current federal office holders’ priorities have drifted away from putting individual Idahoan’s personal and family needs ahead of party loyalty.
Idaho’s second congressional district can solve that problem by sending Aaron Swisher to congress. Let me share some insights I’ve gained from knowing Aaron.
Aaron is a people-person. Workaday people are his priorities, not afterthoughts. He’s accessible and won’t hide in Washington to avoid hard questions or accountability.
Aaron is a middle-class family man with toddlers who will live in the world that we citizens and our government create. He has a Bachelor’s degree in economics and is an outspoken capitalist who recognizes our economic SUV is long overdue for a tune-up and wheel alignment to assure every passenger experiences a safer, affordable, comfortable journey through life. And NO, that doesn’t mean socialism. It means responsible capitalism — fair wages, safe workplaces, world-class education for world-class economic competitiveness, financial certainty in retirement and a stable economy to make that all possible.
Real economic stability means reigning in our national debt. Republicans always rail against the debt except when they’re in power. The current administration's debt increase is the largest in history and its enormous tax breaks for the ultra-rich means it will be paid for entirely by the working middle class.
Idaho needs to fashion a better federal/state partnership to advance educational opportunities for Idahoans of all ages. We can’t accelerate our economy by constantly shortchanging our educational system. This doesn’t mean letting Washington dictate curriculum. It means being more aggressive and creative in identifying partnerships to improve k-12 educational infrastructure while procuring more research dollars for universities, thereby stimulating Idaho’s economy to grow the tax base that supports education.
That safe, comfortable journey also demands abundant clean air and water for every walk of life and human activity, whether it’s washing dishes or babies, drinking from the tap, running factories, irrigating a field or harvesting the bounty of our oceans, lakes or rivers. Aaron understands that clean air and water are ancillary benefits of integrated environmental stewardship that mediates global warming, thereby averting the incalculable cost of drastic sea-level rise and the financial and human cost of increasingly violent storms and raging wildfires.
Affordable high-quality health care may be your most urgent consideration when you vote. We’re in a pandemic. The GOP ignored this administration’s bungling and even propagates the ignorant magical thinking that worsened it, and they are still intent on nuking the Affordable Care Act. If you or your dependents under 26 are counting on the ACA for Covid-19 treatment remember Covid-19 will be around for years. If the GOP has its way, however, the ACA and expanded Medicaid won’t. Covid-19 will become a “pre-existing condition” excluded by post-ACA insurance policies.
It’s time for more enlightened representation of Idaho in Washington. Please join me in voting for Aaron Swisher for congress.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!