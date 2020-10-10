Reader Comment: Support Aaron Swisher for Congress

Real economic stability means reigning in our national debt. Republicans always rail against the debt except when they’re in power. The current administration's debt increase is the largest in history and its enormous tax breaks for the ultra-rich means it will be paid for entirely by the working middle class.

Idaho needs to fashion a better federal/state partnership to advance educational opportunities for Idahoans of all ages. We can’t accelerate our economy by constantly shortchanging our educational system. This doesn’t mean letting Washington dictate curriculum. It means being more aggressive and creative in identifying partnerships to improve k-12 educational infrastructure while procuring more research dollars for universities, thereby stimulating Idaho’s economy to grow the tax base that supports education.

That safe, comfortable journey also demands abundant clean air and water for every walk of life and human activity, whether it’s washing dishes or babies, drinking from the tap, running factories, irrigating a field or harvesting the bounty of our oceans, lakes or rivers. Aaron understands that clean air and water are ancillary benefits of integrated environmental stewardship that mediates global warming, thereby averting the incalculable cost of drastic sea-level rise and the financial and human cost of increasingly violent storms and raging wildfires.