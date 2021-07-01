Reader Comment: Successful Idaho remedies for America’s rural healthcare divide include Stanley’s clinic and ambulance

Bound together are 50-year anniversaries of the Stanley clinic, Sawtooth NRA and NP as a new healthcare profession in Idaho. Stanley’s community impacted rural health care far beyond the Sawtooth country. Half-century anniversaries are an opportunity to look back—and look forward.

I ask you whose lives were touched by the Stanley clinic and ambulance: send your personal stories to the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association (SIHA). Your recorded memories will become part of the 50-year anniversary narrative of the Stanley clinic and the Nurse Practitioner in Idaho. Send your stories to SIHA, attn: Lin Gray, Box 75, Stanley, ID 83278 or lgray@discoversawtooth.org Your stories will help preserve the past and build for the future.

Marie Osborn ARNP provided emergency and primary care services in Stanley, Idaho, from 1972-1999. From 1999 until she retired at age 80, she saw patients in Idaho City, Horseshoe Bend, and Boise. Marie has a BSN from Ball State in 1953.

Idaho’s first nurse practitioner, Marie trained at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Treasure Valley and Wood River Valley hospitals, University of Utah, and Chicago’s Cook County Hospital. She is the mother of five children.