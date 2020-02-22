Reader Comment: Students need support on mental and emotional health

Each of those heart-wrenching data points translates to family, friends, and loved ones who have had their lives torn apart forever. Tragic as it is, suicide is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the mental health of Idaho students. Professional educators have also seen a dramatic and troubling increase in other harmful behaviors, such as:

Depression

Anxiety

Cutting and other self-harm

Drug and alcohol abuse

Bullying

Cyberbullying

Disruptive behaviors

The task force heard from virtually every constituency about the dire situation in our schools relating to mental and emotional health and the need for additional training and resources. That message has been received loud and clear and the task force recommendation is supported by every education stakeholder group—teachers, administrators, school boards, the State Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and others.

Let’s hope the House Education Committee belatedly recognizes the seriousness of this issue. Rather than being mystifyingly contrarian, they should be jumping at an opportunity to safeguard students throughout Idaho.

Layne McInelly

President, Idaho Education Association

