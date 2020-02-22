Reader Comment: Students need support on mental and emotional health

We have an opportunity to save the lives of Idaho children and help countless others deal more effectively with modern day mental, emotional and social pressures. Governor Little’s K-12 task force included in its short list of core recommendations providing additional training and resources for Idaho educators to help better support the rapidly increasing number of students who are struggling with a myriad of mental health concerns.
It was deeply disturbing to see the initial reaction from some members of the House Education Committee when Superintendent Ybarra presented the task force recommendations to the committee. Let me address a few of their comments individually.
Rep. Tony Wisniewski suggested that we go back a generation or two and seemed to encourage “taking kids behind the woodshed”, presumably referring to whippings or beatings.
- Advocating for child abuse is a callous and inhumane solution for the problem of disruptive behaviors. In many cases, the disruptive behaviors are the result of trauma, and inflicting more trauma and unnecessary punishment that takes us back to an authoritarian bygone era would only make matters worse.
Rep. Dorothy Moon commented that the state has already invested in counselors and suicide prevention programs.
- The student to counselor ratio recommended by the National School Counselor’s Association is 250:1. Idaho’s estimated student to counselor ratio is 542:1, with nine districts having ratios of more than 1,000:1 and 37 districts not employing a certified counselor at all. While we have terrific counselors, many of them are not able to focus on helping students with mental health issues because they are pulled in to work as playground monitors, crossing guards, college and career counselors, and testing supervisors. When properly trained, our classroom teachers can provide valuable assistance to our overburdened counselors.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt questioned what types of disruptive behaviors are included and suggested that it should be parents, rather than school personnel who are dealing with them.
- When it comes to the well-being of our students, we should all be working together. Without question, we need parents to take an active role in their children’s health, both physical and psychological. However, we also need to muster every available resource in our schools and in our communities. The safety and welfare of Idaho’s children deserves an all-hands-on-deck approach. To answer her question about disruptive behaviors, we are not talking about throwing spitballs or dipping pigtails in ink wells. Rather, we are talking about violent, dangerous behaviors that can put the safety of students and educators at risk and can disrupt teaching and learning for an entire class.
As professional educators, my colleagues and I from around the state see all too frequently the heartbreak and devastating consequences of trauma and emotional distress. Here are a few staggering statistics relating to suicide.
- Idaho ranks fifth highest in the nation in suicide, with a rate of 22.9 suicides per 100,000 residents. That figure is 58 percent higher than the national average.
- Between 2013-2017, 110 Idaho students between the ages of 10-18 committed suicide.
- The latest risk behavior study shows that 23 percent of Idaho students have expressed suicidal thoughts in the last year.
Each of those heart-wrenching data points translates to family, friends, and loved ones who have had their lives torn apart forever. Tragic as it is, suicide is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the mental health of Idaho students. Professional educators have also seen a dramatic and troubling increase in other harmful behaviors, such as:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Cutting and other self-harm
- Drug and alcohol abuse
- Bullying
- Cyberbullying
- Disruptive behaviors
The task force heard from virtually every constituency about the dire situation in our schools relating to mental and emotional health and the need for additional training and resources. That message has been received loud and clear and the task force recommendation is supported by every education stakeholder group—teachers, administrators, school boards, the State Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and others.
Let’s hope the House Education Committee belatedly recognizes the seriousness of this issue. Rather than being mystifyingly contrarian, they should be jumping at an opportunity to safeguard students throughout Idaho.
Layne McInelly
President, Idaho Education Association