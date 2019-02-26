Try 1 month for 99¢
Medicaid expansion in Idaho

Co-founder of Reclaim Idaho Luke Mayville talks about why he uses a 1989 Airek camper to get his message out on Wednesday in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Back in November, Idaho voters chose to enact Medicaid Expansion by a landslide. A whopping 61% voted YES on Prop 2, and this included a majority of voters in 35 of Idaho’s 44 counties.

The vote for Prop 2 crossed traditional lines of party and ideology. In both left-leaning Ada County and conservative Bonneville County, for example, Medicaid Expansion won by large majorities.

And yet, several Idaho legislators are attempting to reverse the will of the voters.

Together with a well-funded special-interest group called the Idaho Freedom Foundation—an organization that does not disclose the source of its money—several legislators are claiming that Idahoans who voted for Prop 2 didn’t know what they were doing. Idahoans would have rejected Prop 2, they say, had the voters been informed about the true costs of the program and the likely number of future enrollees.

Here’s the reality: The arguments of the Freedom Foundation were widely propagated throughout the campaign season. Idaho voters heard these arguments, considered their merits, and were not persuaded.

The opponents of Medicaid Expansion want us to believe that voters had no access to the Freedom Foundation’s arguments regarding costs and enrollment. The truth is that these exact arguments were propagated widely by opponents of Medicaid Expansion and were even printed in the official 2018 Idaho Voter’s pamphlet, published by the Idaho Secretary of State and mailed to every registered voter. The pamphlet is still available online—you can look it up and see for yourself.

There’s a more important point to be made. When it comes to costs and fiscal impact, opponents of Medicaid Expansion were wrong during the campaign season and they’re wrong now.

The Freedom Foundation correctly predicts that a future increase in unemployment would likely result in larger numbers of Idahoans becoming eligible for Medicaid. But here’s what the Freedom Foundation conveniently neglects to mention: In the event of a large increase in the number of eligible Idahoans, Medicaid Expansion would still save taxpayer money.

Here’s why: Without Medicaid Expansion, Idaho would continue to rely on its wasteful and inefficient system of emergency care. If unemployment increases, more Idahoans would seek help from the state’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund and from indigent care programs, paid for by local property taxes.

The Freedom Foundation and its allies constantly speak of the costs of expanding Medicaid. They fail to mention that the costs of not expanding Medicaid are greater.

The truth remains: Medicaid Expansion is the fiscally responsible thing to do. Idaho voters understand this, and on Election Day they spoke loud and clear. We’ll see if their representatives are listening.

The truth remains: Medicaid Expansion is the fiscally responsible thing to do. Idaho voters understand this, and on Election Day they spoke loud and clear.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Luke Mayville is a co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the organization that launched the petition drive to expand Medicaid in Idaho.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments