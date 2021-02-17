Reader Comment: Steps for Schools

If you are in and around the Idaho Capitol this month, you likely will see many members of the Idaho Legislature out walking.

More than half of the legislature is participating in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s Steps for Schools walking challenge this month. The challenge has three distinct benefits: It provides funds to Idaho schools, positively impacts our own health, and it serves as a reminder to the community that walking and getting exercise is important.

Here is how the challenge works: If we walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during February, we earn $500 for a school or school district of our choice. The school can use those funds for equipment and programming that encourages children to be active.

If we increase our steps to 10,000 a day, the prize jumps to $1,000!

Schools and districts have used this money to replace old playground equipment or to purchase new gear that encourages kids to be active and play. Last year, we earned more than $40,000 for Idaho schools. We are hoping to increase that amount in 2021.

The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is aa private, nonprofit organization that addresses root causes to health issues.