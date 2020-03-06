Reader Comment: Staying Healthy Amidst the Coronavirus

Although the risk of coronavirus (COVID19) is currently low in Idaho, now is the time to plan and prepare.

One potential concern is that COVID19 might stress the capacity of our healthcare providers if large outbreaks occur. Reducing the number of illnesses can help to reduce the number of healthcare visits and hospitalizations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Both vaccines and antiviral medications for COVID19 are in development, but none are available now to help reduce the impact of this virus. However, there are ways to reduce the burden on the healthcare system overall by practicing everyday health measures.

Always stay home when you are ill, and good old fashion washing your hands with soap and water is a time proven way to stay healthy, and let’s not forget the annual flu shot.

Influenza and COVID19 are appearing to have similar symptoms. While we are worried about the threat of COVID19, we cannot forget the illnesses that threaten our lives on a consistent basis. The flu season is far from over with outbreaks still occurring in the US. By getting the flu vaccines, you can reduce influenza-related illness by more than 50-percent.

Please talk with your local healthcare expert; like your doctor, nurse or pharmacist about the importance of being up to date on the flu vaccine or any other recommended vaccine for your individual age group.

Karen Sharpnack is executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0