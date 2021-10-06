Reader Comment: State leaders are ill advised.

Responses to the article from local governments have not been positive; some noting that the article is “misleading at best;” in reality it endorses the idea that local governments have access to federal funds (ARPA legislation) that could and should be used to lower taxes levied by counties. It is unfortunate that our state leaders, once again, come to the table ill- advised when making decisions that will ultimately affect all property owners in the state and all Idahoans relying on public services. They promoted tax law change (house Bill 389) that will continue to have unintended consequences for the quality of service that local governments, by state mandate, must provide. It is interesting to note that the State Tax Commission was specifically told they were not invited to the party. These are the very people who best understand tax law and how it will ultimately affect the population. HB389 creates a tax shift that, while providing exemptions to the middle class and wealthy, increases the tax on all residential property that is valued at or less than $200,000; this is the group of tax payers most hard hit by increasing taxes; some of whom are the most vulnerable members of our society. Finally, the attempt to cap taxes collected from new construction (HB389) also shifts the cost of services for those individuals and business’ to citizens already on the tax roll.