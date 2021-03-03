Reader Comment: Stakes too high to cut Idaho college funding

Idaho’s colleges and universities are consistently rated among the best public postsecondary schools in the nation. Unfortunately, there is now an effort to weaken our higher education institutions by cutting their funding.

If this effort succeeds it will be more difficult for our institutions to fulfill their mission of educating our state’s next generation of workers, entrepreneurs, farmers and business leaders. If successful, their effort could put Idaho on a downward economic path for years to come.

The stakes are very high for all Idahoans.

Today human talent is the most important driver of economic vitality. That was underscored by a 2019 report Idaho Business for Education and HP, Inc. issued in which business leaders said the lack of skilled workers was their number one problem.

Research shows that we need at least 60 percent of our 25-34-year-old workers to hold a postsecondary credential. Trouble is right now only 42 percent do. If we don’t get to a more educated Idaho our existing businesses will not have the talent to grow, it will be more difficult to attract good companies to Idaho, and some of our existing companies may need to relocate to find the workers they need.