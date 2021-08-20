Reader Comment: St. Luke’s Children’s System Medical Director gives thoughts on the 2021-22 school year

As we look forward to a new school year, we must work together to keep Idaho schools open for in-person learning.

To ensure Idaho students and teachers stay in the classroom: get your COVID-19 vaccine, continue to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines including wearing a mask and keeping your distance indoors, and do your part to bring Idaho’s COVID-19 positivity rates even lower. There are other important guidelines documented by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here are important thoughts to consider for this upcoming school year:

1. COVID-19 vaccines will greatly reduce the risk of the virus spreading in schools.

COVID-19 vaccines are a critical part of ending the pandemic. High vaccination rates in the community and our schools may influence whether school districts are able to maintain full-time, in-person learning.

COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective. Per Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, those testing positive for COVID, hospitalizations and death are overwhelmingly, nearly 99%, occurring among those who are not vaccinated.