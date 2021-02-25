Reader Comment: Simpson's dam proposal doesn't consider Idahoans

My entire public and professional career has been focused on water issues and water policy. Working directly with those affected by these issues and policies has always been the cornerstone of my activities. I fully appreciate the deliberate approach that is absolutely necessary as we discuss water issues and set water policy that has the potential to fundamentally change the very economy upon which Idahoans depend.

Congressman Simpson seems to have consulted with environmental groups, the tribes and officials from the states of Washington and Oregon and has tried to thoroughly vet their issues and concerns. But what about Idaho? What about the issues and concerns of those who have elected him to 12 terms and sent him to Washington to represent their interests? Where and when was the same involvement with the officials of this state? Or, with the Idaho State Water Board, with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, with the Port of Lewiston or with the countless farmers and ranchers, the counties and the dozens of Idaho cities who will be seriously affected by his proposal? All of these have more than a vested interest in the pros and cons of a proposal that has the potential of doing nothing less than to change the entire custom and culture of our state.