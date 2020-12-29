Reader Comment: Should Idaho legislators retaliate against our institutions of higher education?

For the record if diversity and inclusion programs are socialist, then many of Idaho’s leading companies must be socialists too because they believe these programs are key to their success. Part of education’s job is to prepare students for an increasingly diverse workplace.

If lawmakers retaliate, they will hurt students and weaken the very institutions that have served Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, loggers, businesses — even our legislatures and governors — since before statehood. In short, the stakes are very high.

Idaho needs 60 percent of our citizens to hold a postsecondary credential to create the workforce we need. We cannot get there unless we have strong institutions of postsecondary education.

In the 21st Century human talent will be the most important driver of economic vitality. That was underscored by a report Idaho Business for Education and HP, Inc. issued last year in which business leaders said the lack of skilled workers was their number one problem. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly says America’s post-pandemic economic recovery depends on a skilled workforce.

There is further evidence that education in general is the best investment we can make because of the dividends it pays to the individual who gets it and for society at large.