Reader Comment: Sharing My Story is Key to Surviving Domestic Violence

Across Idaho and the nation, crime victims and the groups that support victims are working to raise awareness as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2020.
This is an important event for so many, including myself. As a survivor of domestic violence, I want to do my part to be involved, to educate and hopefully help someone struggling to find a way out of a violent home environment. More importantly, I’ve learned that sharing my story assists my own ongoing healing.
I’m 37-years old, the mother of two children and employed by a media company. I’ve had plenty experience as a victim of domestic violence. I first suffered abuse in my home state of Illinois during my first marriage. Amid the divorce, I would meet the man who would move me to Northern Idaho and take the violence to a new level.
In fact, he aggressively pursued a relationship before the divorce was final, even to the point of enlisting his friends to get me to rethink my refusals to date. He was relentless and his behavior chased away my friends and irritated my family. Looking back, I should have seen the signs, but at the time I felt safe.
Our relationship moved swiftly, in many ways. My first memory of his abuse was when I was pregnant. As the violence intensified, he tried convincing our social circle I was bi-polar, not to be trusted. He also aimed his physical abuse at our son, who suffered a broken arm in one episode.
During the police investigation, the children and I moved in with my mom. Before long, I was persuaded to move with him to Idaho, where the physical abuse, emotional attacks and manipulation increased.
The last spasm of violence included death threats at gunpoint, promises to sear my eyeballs with a soldering gun, and telephone calls to family and friends in which he shared plans for disposing my body.
I know now that I wished I’d heeded the advice of friends, co-workers and other supporters who tried to help me break free. I am grateful, however, to those who refused to give up – the women at the safe houses, the prosecutor, and a former office manager who told me: “Sometimes you have to make a mess to clean up a mess.”
My takeaway is a belief in the “power of one” – the ability of one person to make a difference, someone who doesn’t give up on a victim.
Victims don’t want a life of violence. But I can say from my own experience, being a victim causes self-doubt, a questioning of self-worth, all of which can conspire to paralyze any effort to escape.
In looking back, I realize that leaving took strength I didn’t know I possessed. It took support from a broad network of truly good people, and a realization that this painful chapter didn’t have to define the rest of my life.
As we mark another NCVRW, I want people to understand that as far as we’ve come to strengthen victims’ rights in our justice system, there is more work to be done.
I wish my rights would not have been ignored during the legal process. I wish there were more protections to ensure safety for me and my children. It’s important that we support the good work of the nonprofit shelters, as well as groups like Marsy’s Law for Idaho and its commitment to equal rights for crime victims. Victims need their voices heard and protected in the transition from victim to survivor.
Rachael Venters lives in Idaho with her two children. She now lives in a violence-free home and enjoys reading, cooking and gardening. This is the first time she has talked publicly about her experience as a victim of domestic violence.
