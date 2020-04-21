Reader Comment: Sharing My Story is Key to Surviving Domestic Violence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Across Idaho and the nation, crime victims and the groups that support victims are working to raise awareness as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2020.

This is an important event for so many, including myself. As a survivor of domestic violence, I want to do my part to be involved, to educate and hopefully help someone struggling to find a way out of a violent home environment. More importantly, I’ve learned that sharing my story assists my own ongoing healing.

I’m 37-years old, the mother of two children and employed by a media company. I’ve had plenty experience as a victim of domestic violence. I first suffered abuse in my home state of Illinois during my first marriage. Amid the divorce, I would meet the man who would move me to Northern Idaho and take the violence to a new level.

In fact, he aggressively pursued a relationship before the divorce was final, even to the point of enlisting his friends to get me to rethink my refusals to date. He was relentless and his behavior chased away my friends and irritated my family. Looking back, I should have seen the signs, but at the time I felt safe.