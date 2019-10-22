Reclaim Idaho, a non-partisan organization, began two years ago when a small band of North Idahoans decided to launch the campaign to expand Medicaid.
Our small group quickly became a statewide movement, as thousands of volunteers in every region of the state joined our campaign to address Idaho’s healthcare crisis. Now, less than a year after Idaho voters approved Medicaid Expansion in a landslide, our movement is setting its sights on a crisis every bit as urgent: Idaho’s chronic failure to invest in K-12 education.
Our “Invest in Idaho” initiative is designed to bring investments of $170-200 million per year to our K-12 public schools. The goal is to pay Idaho’s teachers competitive salaries for their talent and give our kids the skills they need to secure one of the thousands of family-supporting jobs that go unfilled every year in our state.
The initiative is paid for with zero new taxes on 19 out of 20 Idahoans. Our proposal simply restores the corporate rate to levels that existed from 1987 to 2000 and asks individuals making over a quarter-million dollars per year to pay a little bit more. Married couples making less than half-a-million per year will see zero new taxes.
In fact, our initiative is designed to reduce the tax burden on middle-class property owners. During the past decade, as the state of Idaho has cut investments in education, school districts have resorted to property tax levies to make up for lost investments. Our initiative will begin to shift responsibility back to where it belongs: With the state of Idaho, not local property taxpayers.
Sadly, some members of Idaho’s political class are trying to undermine our initiative by attacking the campaign with vicious, partisan smears.
Last week, former Idaho Representative Stephen Hartgen wrote a column repeating the baseless smear that our organization is funded by California labor unions. If Hartgen did his research, he’d learn this allegation—originally fabricated by the chairman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation—was thoroughly investigated and dismissed by the Idaho Secretary of State.
If Hartgen disagrees with our plan to invest $170 million per year in Idaho schools, why not debate the specifics of the proposal? Why is he resorting to angry partisanship and mudslinging to make his case?
Maybe Hartgen is afraid to face the facts. After all, Hartgen occupied a seat in the Idaho Legislature from 2008 to 2018—the same period of time when the Legislature slashed investments for education while giving away our hard-earned tax dollars to out-of-state corporations.
Politicians like Stephen Hartgen did nothing while rural districts across the state cut back or eliminated programs in Career Technical Education—the types of programs that give our kids the skills they need to make a living. Hartgen did nothing while salaries for rural Idaho teachers sank to the lowest in the nation and qualified teachers left the profession in droves.
Here’s the truth: While Hartgen and like-minded politicians were running the show, Idaho squandered an entire generation of human potential. From St. Maries to Wilder to Glenns Ferry, students were denied opportunity simply for the crime of being born in the wrong zip code.
All of this happened on Hartgen’s watch. You might expect someone with a record like his to be embarrassed to speak in public about the issue of education. You’d certainly expect him to refrain from viciously attacking a non-partisan, volunteer-powered organization that is working to bring opportunity to Idaho’s kids. Now is the time for a non-partisan movement to step up and do the work that partisan politicians like Stephen Hartgen refuse to do. Let’s set partisanship aside and start investing in our kids again.
