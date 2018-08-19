The New York Times recently published a stunning expose explaining how lawyers have lured women into undergoing unnecessary surgery to improve the odds of obtaining a favorable settlement in litigation. As a surgeon and President of the Independent Doctors of Idaho, I find this appalling on several levels.
Not only is it a clear violation of the Hippocratic Oath — “first, do no harm” — but it also illustrates the corrupting influence of third-party financing in our legal system. The women in the Times story had borrowed money at high interest rates from companies that specialize in lending to plaintiff lawyers and their clients in expectation of a big payoff when those cases settle. The women say they were coerced into having surgery to increase the amount of money they could hand over to the lenders.
Lawyers, like physicians, are supposed to represent only the interests of their clients. But that’s hard to do when a hedge fund is betting on the outcome of a case. By entering into contracts with outside funders, lawyers and their clients are effectively handing over control to profit-motivated investors.
The Litigation Funding Transparency Act of 2018, currently pending in Congress, would diminish these conflicts by requiring lawyers to disclose to the court and all other parties any enterprise that has a right to receive a piece of any settlement in class actions or multi-district litigation. The bill would also require disclosure of those funding agreements, so everybody involved knows the terms by which an outside party unrelated to the case stands to profit from it.
It’s a simple bill that makes a lot of sense. Under the current rules, defendants must share the details of their insurance coverage with the plaintiffs who decided to sue them. Lawyers defend this rule as helping to facilitate settlements by informing everybody about how much money is on the table.
Why not bring the same spirit of transparency to the plaintiff side? Right now, defendants don’t know if they’re being sued by an individual or a collection of hedge funds placing side bets on the case. Plaintiffs may not know their lawyers have entered into financing agreements that give them an incentive to settle early to clear their debts, or hold out for unrealistic terms because they owe too much. Clients may be induced to trade away their own rights in exchange for small up-front payments with usurious interest rates on the back end. In the worst scenario, as uncovered by the New York Times, they may find themselves on an expense-paid trip to the surgeon for an unnecessary procedure designed to improve the terms of a mass tort settlement offer.
As chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Sen. Mike Crapo should help push LFTA through and clean up the murky world of litigation financing. Transparency will help deter the type of behavior that leaves lawyers and outside financiers richer at the expense of unsophisticated consumers who don’t understand how the game is played.
