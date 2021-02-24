Reader Comment: School board asks public to learn about supplemental levy

Dear Twin Falls School District Patrons,

On March 9 our community will have the opportunity to weigh in on an important decision for our school system. The Twin Falls School District is pursuing a two year $5.7 million supplemental levy. The Twin Falls School District is in a unique situation. Careful planning and a conservative approach have allowed the district to provide much-desired property tax relief to property owners while also increasing funding for schools by going from a $5 million levy (current levy amount) to a $5.7 million levy.

The TFSD has been blessed with a supportive community that has continued to renew the supplemental levy so that our district can provide a wide range of programs and opportunities to our students. In the TFSD we spend roughly half the national average per-pupil, $6,184 compared to $12,1978. It is easy to see that without the supplemental levy there would need to be deep cuts in the programs offered by the TFSD. The supplemental levy makes up roughly nine percent of the budget each year. Increasing the levy for the next two years will help bring back a portion of the positions cut in the spring of 2020 to help keep the budget balanced. In addition, the levy is vital to continuing and supporting the many programs available to the students of Twin Falls.