Reader Comment: Salmon triage

Wild Snake River salmon and steelhead listed under the provisions of the Endangered Species Act represent less than 2% of predevelopment numbers. Each species contains over two dozen unique sets of genes that resulted from thousands of years of adaptation. Are they worth saving? The federal agencies do not think so, saying “it would be too expensive.”

The federal agencies will do anything to protect the four lower Snake River dams and have slanted the “Preferred Alternative” to do so. They have already sunk $17 billion into failed fish mitigation. They are willing to watch wild salmon and steelhead runs drop into the dark night of extinction. We do not believe Idahoans agree with this approach.